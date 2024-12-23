SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Toronto captain Matthews out as Leafs host Jets

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2024 1:05 pm
1 min read
Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews will miss his second consecutive game Monday against the Winnipeg Jets due to an undisclosed injury.

Matthews also sat out Saturday’s game against the New York Islanders.

The 27-year-old was hurt when he took a cross-check to his back in Friday’s 6-3 win over Buffalo. He also missed nine games last month with an upper-body injury, for which he sought treatment in Germany.

Leafs coach Craig Berube replied “a little bit of both” when asked Saturday if the current issue is new or related to the star centre’s previous absence.

Berube said Monday that he hopes his star forward’s health improves over the Christmas break, with Matthews’ status for Friday’s game in Detroit still uncertain.

Matthews has 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points in 24 games this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

