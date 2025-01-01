Menu

Canada

Looking back at 2024 with outgoing Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 1, 2025 2:00 pm
1 min read
Looking back at 2024 with Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee
Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee will hand in his badge in 2025 as he accepts a top job with the Alberta government.

Earlier this month, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced she’s hired McFee to be her new top bureaucrat.

Starting early next year, McFee is to be deputy minister of executive council and head of the Alberta Public Service.

Before that, he sat down with Erik Bay to look back at his career with EPS and his legacy.

He has been Edmonton’s chief of police since 2019 and has also been in leadership positions with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and the Canadian Police Association.

McFee, who previously worked as a deputy minister for corrections and policing in Saskatchewan and was also the  chief of police in Prince Albert, announced in November he would be leaving his EPS contract early.

His last day with the EPS will be Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. His job with the Alberta government begins the following Monday, Feb. 24.

Watch the video above for the interview.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

