Looking back at 2024 with outgoing Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee will hand in his badge in 2025 as he accepts a top job with the Alberta government.

Earlier this month, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced she’s hired McFee to be her new top bureaucrat.

Starting early next year, McFee is to be deputy minister of executive council and head of the Alberta Public Service.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Before that, he sat down with Erik Bay to look back at his career with EPS and his legacy.

He has been Edmonton’s chief of police since 2019 and has also been in leadership positions with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and the Canadian Police Association.

McFee, who previously worked as a deputy minister for corrections and policing in Saskatchewan and was also the chief of police in Prince Albert, announced in November he would be leaving his EPS contract early.

Story continues below advertisement

His last day with the EPS will be Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. His job with the Alberta government begins the following Monday, Feb. 24.

Watch the video above for the interview.