Canada Line’s Capstan Station officially opens in Richmond

Transit riders heading to Richmond now have another option to access the city.

TransLink announced the official opening of the new Capstan Station on the Canada Line on Friday.

Located between Aberdeen and Bridgeport stations, the new station will provide service to the Capstan Village area

TransLink said the “rapidly growing” neighbourhood is expected to soon house about 16,00 residents.

The new station cost $62 million to build but was funded through a cost-sharing deal with developers that saw TransLink and the City of Richmond pick up just under half of the bill.

Construction on the station began in 2021.

This is just the second time TransLink has added a new station on an existing line, after the addition of the Lake City Way station on the Millennium Line in 2003.

TransLink estimates that more than 30,000 people ride the Richmond-Brighouse section of the Canada Line every weekday.