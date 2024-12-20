Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebecer convicted of triple murder showed ‘no remorse,’ judge says in sentencing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2024 1:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Woman found guilty of murdering her spouse, kids aged 5 and 2'
Woman found guilty of murdering her spouse, kids aged 5 and 2
RELATED : Woman found guilty of murdering her spouse, kids aged 5 and 2
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Quebec judge described a triple murderer as remorseless and “sadistic” as he confirmed a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years on Friday.

A jury this week convicted Mohamad Al Ballouz, who now identifies as a woman and goes by the name Levana, of the 2022 murders of Synthia Bussières and their sons, five-year-old Eliam and two-year-old Zac.

Superior Court Justice Eric Downs says there is little reason to believe Al Ballouz can be rehabilitated, adding that the killer’s attempt to blame the murder of their children on Bussières demonstrated a cruel disregard for the victim’s loved ones.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Bussières, 38, was stabbed 23 times and the boys were then killed before Al Ballouz consumed wiper fluid and set the family condo in Brossard, Que., on fire to destroy evidence.

Trending Now

In the deaths of the boys, the jury found Al Ballouz guilty of first-degree murder, which carries an automatic life sentence without possibility of parole for 25 years.

Story continues below advertisement

For the second-degree murder conviction in the death of Bussières, parole eligibility can be set at between 10 and 25 years, and Downs ruled that it should be 20 years.

That decision was largely symbolic as the total period before being eligible to apply for parole cannot exceed 25 years.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices