This Canadian is his school’s first medical student in a wheelchair. He’s thinking big

At Dalhousie University in Halifax, a determined medical student from B.C is making breakthroughs in the medical field and inspiring a new generation of health-care professionals.

RJ Roggeveen, who uses a wheelchair, is the first student in the university’s prestigious program to navigate the challenges of medical school and surgical training with the aid of a standing wheelchair.

This innovative device has allowed RJ to participate in surgeries, marking a historic moment for both the program and accessibility in medicine.

“I knew it might take extra work, but I wanted to make this dream come true.”

Roggeveen’s journey to Dalhousie’s medical school wasn’t easy but he says it has been “an amazing experience.” A few years ago, after an incident where Roggeveen fell while roller-skating, he slowly lost strength and coordination of his muscles in his legs, losing most of his ability to walk.

Despite the challenge, he took the leap to follow his dreams and apply to Dalhousie’s medical program through the Indigenous admissions pathways. “The indigenous pathway is very supported,” Roggeveen said. “I worked with them previously and they said I should pursue this.”

He ultimately decided to apply and was accepted.

“It was a new experience for them to have admitted a person in a wheelchair. They hadn’t done it before, and I was really supported to apply,” Roggeveen said.

During his time in the program, he has broken barriers for accessibility needs for medical professionals studying in the field. As students start with classroom learning and gradually switch to hospital and OR- based training, Roggeveen has had the opportunity to implement new ways for disability access within the program.

“They asked me what needed to be changed when I first walked into the autonomy room and that’s where the idea of having a standing power chair really came into play.”

This specialized wheelchair allows Roggeveen to stand during operations, by raising his chair to the height of the operating table. “I get full mobility and flexibility needed to participate in surgeries like everyone else,” he added.

Most recently, Roggoveen hit a new milestone in accessibility in medicine by completing the first surgery in a standing wheelchair. “It went very smoothly,” he said.

According to the university policies, there is a written procedure in place for when doing surgeries with the wheelchair, which gets checked and thoroughly sterilized before entering the operating room. “I think that surgery showed how much work we had previously done to make it so that there were no doubts during the procedure,” he added.

'Breaking barriers'

Faculty members at Dalhousie have praised Roggeveen’s efforts and adaptability.

Samuel Jessula, assistant professor and surgeon, tutored Roggeveen during his first week as a medical student. Roggeveen had approached Jessula to work on a research project together, and “we had concerns that there might be some barriers,” Jessula said.

The two brainstormed ways to make the program more accessible long-term so by the time RJ was in third year, he could also participate in operations.

“We decided to figure out how to bring him into the operating room and make sure that he would have the required and usual experience as a medical student,” Jessula said.

“I think medical school is hard, surgical exposure is hard, and everyone’s job is hard. That being said, being in a wheelchair should not limit you,” he added.

Roggeveen’s achievements go beyond his personal journey — and are paving ways for future medical students with disabilities. His success prompted the university to reconsider how they can make their program more inclusive, from classroom design to clinical placements.

As Roggeveen continues his education to the finish line, he hopes his journey can set an example for other institutions across Canada.

“I would love to see a program where they already have these adaptations made so students are able to come in and know they are all set up and ready to go.”