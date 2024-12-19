Lovingly restored 1967 Ford truck destroyed in suspicious Chilliwack fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Chilliwack woman has lost her prized possession in what she believes is the latest in a string of acts of vandalism against her apartment building.

Wendy Power spent 15 years lovingly restoring her classic 1967 Ford F-100 pickup truck named Buttercup.

On Wednesday, that work went up in smoke when a fire broke out in the secured carport of her Yale Road apartment complex.

“I just had the interior redone, just to see her explode,” she told Global News.

Power said she’s been the target of abuse from troublesome tenants and trespassers in the area in the past.

But she said the recent incident took the issue to a whole new level.

“There was a fire inside our building about two weeks ago. Somebody tried to light our upstairs stairwell on fire,” she said.

“I could point to you in directions within this block of other fires over the last two weeks that have been started outside buildings and we’re just tired of it.”

The Chilliwack RCMP and fire department are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.