Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Group plays impromptu hockey game on closed Coquihalla Highway

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 19, 2024 2:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Impromptu game of ‘highway hockey’ following closure of Coquihalla'
Impromptu game of ‘highway hockey’ following closure of Coquihalla
An overnight closure of the Coquihalla Highway because of a vehicle incident didn't stop some motorists from finding a fun way to pass the time.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In what can only be described as a quintessentially Canadian moment, a group of people took what could have been a miserable experience and found some joy.

An overnight closure of the Coquihalla Highway earlier this week due to a vehicle incident did not stop some motorists from finding a fun way to pass the time.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Jeanine McFarlen shared a video with Global News showing a group playing highway hockey.

Trending Now

She and her son were on their way home from Vancouver at the time.

McFarlen said a full bus of people on a work trip were also stuck and had sticks and pucks at the ready to play with.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices