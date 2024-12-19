Group plays impromptu hockey game on closed Coquihalla Highway

Send this page to someone via email

In what can only be described as a quintessentially Canadian moment, a group of people took what could have been a miserable experience and found some joy.

An overnight closure of the Coquihalla Highway earlier this week due to a vehicle incident did not stop some motorists from finding a fun way to pass the time.

Jeanine McFarlen shared a video with Global News showing a group playing highway hockey.

She and her son were on their way home from Vancouver at the time.

McFarlen said a full bus of people on a work trip were also stuck and had sticks and pucks at the ready to play with.