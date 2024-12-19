White Rock, B.C. landslide halts Amtrak service to Seattle

See more sharing options

A landslide has disrupted Amtrak service between Seattle and Vancouver.

The landslide has covered the railroad tracks near White Rock.

Amtrak said the slide happened on Wednesday night and as a result, BNSF has place a 48-hour moratorium on passenger service between Seattle and Vancouver.

Amtrak provided the following information for customers travelling on Thursday, Dec. 19 and Friday, Dec. 20.

Thursday, Dec. 19:

Customers travelling north on Train 516 will be provided alternative bus transportation to Vancouver.

Customers travelling south on Train 517 will be provided alternative bus transportation between Vancouver and Seattle.

Customers travelling north on Train 518 will be provided alternative bus transportation between Seattle and Vancouver.

Customers travelling south on Train 519 will be provided alternative bus transportation to Seattle.

Friday, Dec. 20:

Customers travelling south on Train 517 will be provided alternative bus transportation between Vancouver and Seattle.

Customers travelling north on Train 516 will be held in Bellingham, Wash., for an open track.

Amtrak said trains are expected to resume operations on Friday around noon.

“Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day,” Amtrak said in a statement.

“Amtrak will waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL.”