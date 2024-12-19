Menu

Traffic

White Rock, B.C. landslide halts Amtrak service to Seattle

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 19, 2024 12:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global 1 helicopter captures landslide covering track near White Rock'
Global 1 helicopter captures landslide covering track near White Rock
Passenger rail service between Vancouver, B.C. and Seattle, WA, is temporarily suspended after a landslide covered railroad track near White Rock Wednesday evening.
A landslide has disrupted Amtrak service between Seattle and Vancouver.

The landslide has covered the railroad tracks near White Rock.

Amtrak said the slide happened on Wednesday night and as a result, BNSF has place a 48-hour moratorium on passenger service between Seattle and Vancouver.

Amtrak provided the following information for customers travelling on Thursday, Dec. 19 and Friday, Dec. 20.

Thursday, Dec. 19:

  • Customers travelling north on Train 516 will be provided alternative bus transportation to Vancouver.
  • Customers travelling south on Train 517 will be provided alternative bus transportation between Vancouver and Seattle.
  • Customers travelling north on Train 518 will be provided alternative bus transportation between Seattle and Vancouver.
  • Customers travelling south on Train 519 will be provided alternative bus transportation to Seattle.
Get daily National news

Friday, Dec. 20:

  • Customers travelling south on Train 517 will be provided alternative bus transportation between Vancouver and Seattle.
  • Customers travelling north on Train 516 will be held in Bellingham, Wash., for an open track.
Click to play video: 'Amtrak engineer survives collision with tree in B.C. to Washington State train'
Amtrak engineer survives collision with tree in B.C. to Washington State train
Amtrak said trains are expected to resume operations on Friday around noon.

“Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day,” Amtrak said in a statement.

“Amtrak will waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL.”

