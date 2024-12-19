Senior Nova Scotia bureaucrats appointed to review pay package for politicians

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An independent panel of senior Nova Scotia bureaucrats has been appointed to review the pay packages for members of the legislature.

Speaker Danielle Barkhouse says the panel will look at compensation, including salaries, benefits, pensions, travel and constituency allowances.

Barkhouse says panel members will include: Tracey Taweel, the premier’s executive deputy minister; Kelliann Dean, the province’s deputy finance minister; and deputy justice minister Jennifer Glennie.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

As well, Deloitte Canada has been hired to prepare a report on remuneration for legislature members.

In 2015, former Liberal premier Stephen McNeil imposed a freeze on politicians’ pay, office budgets and living expenses.

Base salaries have remained at $89,234.90, although there are significant top-ups for the premier, opposition leaders and cabinet ministers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2024.