Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Senior Nova Scotia bureaucrats appointed to review pay package for politicians

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2024 9:30 am
1 min read
RELATED: As Nova Scotia PC Leader Tim Houston secures his role as premier for another four years with a landslide victory, he’ll now be getting back to work on addressing the issues mapped out during his campaign. Megan King takes a look at the challenges ahead for the incoming Houston government. – Nov 27, 2024
An independent panel of senior Nova Scotia bureaucrats has been appointed to review the pay packages for members of the legislature.

Speaker Danielle Barkhouse says the panel will look at compensation, including salaries, benefits, pensions, travel and constituency allowances.

Barkhouse says panel members will include: Tracey Taweel, the premier’s executive deputy minister; Kelliann Dean, the province’s deputy finance minister; and deputy justice minister Jennifer Glennie.

As well, Deloitte Canada has been hired to prepare a report on remuneration for legislature members.

In 2015, former Liberal premier Stephen McNeil imposed a freeze on politicians’ pay, office budgets and living expenses.

Base salaries have remained at $89,234.90, although there are significant top-ups for the premier, opposition leaders and cabinet ministers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

