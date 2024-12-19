Senior Nova Scotia bureaucrats appointed to review pay package for politicians

An independent panel of senior Nova Scotia bureaucrats has been appointed to review the pay packages for members of the legislature.
Speaker Danielle Barkhouse says the panel will look at compensation, including salaries, benefits, pensions, travel and constituency allowances.
Barkhouse says panel members will include: Tracey Taweel, the premier’s executive deputy minister; Kelliann Dean, the province’s deputy finance minister; and deputy justice minister Jennifer Glennie.
As well, Deloitte Canada has been hired to prepare a report on remuneration for legislature members.
In 2015, former Liberal premier Stephen McNeil imposed a freeze on politicians’ pay, office budgets and living expenses.
Base salaries have remained at $89,234.90, although there are significant top-ups for the premier, opposition leaders and cabinet ministers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2024.
