Canada

Olivia, Noah top list of popular baby names in Guelph and Ontario in 2023

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 18, 2024 2:41 pm
1 min read
new born baby's feet peeking out of a shawl, View image in full screen
Olivia topped the province's list for popular girl names in 2023. Noah was named first for most popular boy names in Ontario for the fifth year in a row. The Canadian Press
For the 15th consecutive year in Ontario, Oliva has won top honours as the most popular name for a baby girl.

Noah also claimed the number one spot in Ontario for the fifth year in a row. The province unveiled its list of the top baby names for 2023 on Wednesday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In Guelph, Olivia was named first place. There was a three-way tie for second between Nora, Amelia and Maya and there was a five-way tie between Sofia, Ella, Sophia, Emma and Maeve for third place.

Noah was awarded first place for the top baby boy name in the Royal City as well. Owen and James were tied for second and Theordore shared third place with Oliver, Gabriel, Leo and Lucas.

Charlotte came in second on the provincial list for top baby girl names. Amelia came in third followed by Emma and Sophia rounded out the top 5.

For the remaining top boys’ names in Ontario, Liam placed second then Theodore came in third. Oliver was fourth and Jack finished fifth.

