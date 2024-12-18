Menu

Fire

Edmonton firefighters called to blaze at distillery in Strathcona

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 18, 2024 2:34 pm
1 min read
Edmonton firefighters were called to the Strathcona Spirits Distillery on Dec. 18, 2024 after someone reported an explosion there.
Edmonton firefighters were called to the Strathcona Spirits Distillery on Dec. 18, 2024 after someone reported an explosion there. COURTESY: Adam Benke
Edmonton firefighters were called to the Strathcona Spirits Distillery on Wednesday morning after someone reported an explosion there.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said paramedics took one person to hospital with undisclosed injuries sustained at the scene.

Firefighters were first told about an explosion in the area of 101st Street and 81st Avenue at 10:16 a.m. and fire trucks arrived four minutes later.

EFRS said crews arrived to find a fire “at the back of a business and were quickly able to bring the fire under control shortly after at 10:30 a.m.”

Fire officials did not say what may have caused the fire or how extensive the damage is.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

