Edmonton firefighters called to blaze at distillery in Strathcona

Edmonton firefighters were called to the Strathcona Spirits Distillery on Wednesday morning after someone reported an explosion there.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said paramedics took one person to hospital with undisclosed injuries sustained at the scene.

Firefighters were first told about an explosion in the area of 101st Street and 81st Avenue at 10:16 a.m. and fire trucks arrived four minutes later.

EFRS said crews arrived to find a fire “at the back of a business and were quickly able to bring the fire under control shortly after at 10:30 a.m.”

Fire officials did not say what may have caused the fire or how extensive the damage is.