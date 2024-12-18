Alec Baldwin wants to ‘expose what really happened’ during ‘Rust’ shooting

It appears as though Alec Baldwin knows something that has never been revealed about the tragic shooting that went down on the set of Rust three years ago – and he says he’s getting ready to “expose what really happened.”

While the case was dismissed in July, Baldwin told fellow actor David Duchovny that “there is more to come” regarding what happened on that fateful October day in 2021.

“I think there’s more to come,” Baldwin told Duchovny during the Dec. 16 episode of the former X-Files star’s Fail Better podcast. “There’s more to come, but the more to come is now my effort, and it’s going to be undeniably a successful effort, to raise and to expose what really happened. I was counterpunching. I was on the defensive. I was being accused. I was being indicted.”

In October, a New Mexico judge upheld her decision to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the indie western film.

At the time, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said prosecutors did not raise any factual or legal arguments that would justify reversing her decision.

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer for Rust, was pointing a prop gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin claimed he never pulled the trigger that day. Soon, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, despite her not-guilty plea, was charged with evidence tampering and sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

On the podcast, Baldwin said he feels mainstream media “suppressed every story” that could have helped exonerate him and “amplified every story” that was intended to tarnish him.

Because he was never afforded a full trial after his case was tossed out, Baldwin says “there’s so much of this case that is not known.”

He added: “These last three years, people have just dined out. Because in this country, when people hate you on that level, they want three things. They want you to die. The second thing is they want you to go to prison.… These political crowds … love to see their enemies put in prison for years because prison is like a living hell. And the third thing is they want you cancelled, which is like being in prison or being dead, because you roam the earth and … you’re invisible.”

And despite his “cancellation” over the shooting, Baldwin said he’s optimistic that the tides are turning in his favour.

“I do believe that by the communications I’ve had lately, that things are coming back my way to work, and I’m happy for that because I’ve got seven kids,” he told Duchovny.

—With files from Global News and The Associated Press