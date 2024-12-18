Barnes upgraded to questionable by Raptors

SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
TORONTO – All-star Scottie Barnes has been upgraded to questionable by the Toronto Raptors.

Barnes participated in practice at OVO Athletic Centre this morning ahead of a game tomorrow night against the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

He has missed two games after spraining his right ankle in a 113-108 loss to the New York Knicks on Dec. 9.

Centre Jakob Poeltl, forward Bruce Bruce and guard Immanuel Quickley are listed as out against the Nets.

Poeltl suffered a bilateral groin strain in Monday’s in the Raptors’ 122-121 loss to the Chicago Bulls and is considered day-to-day.

Quickley (partially torn UCL) and Brown (post-surgery reconditioning) have no timetable for their return.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

