Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina homeless population up 255% since 2015

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted December 18, 2024 12:26 pm
1 min read
A homeless encampment outside Carmichael Outreach in Regina. View image in full screen
A homeless encampment outside Carmichael Outreach in Regina. Dave Parsons / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s a number advocates say is extremely concerning.

There are currently 824 people in Regina who are homeless, according to the 2024 point-in-time homelessness count. It represents an increase of 255 per cent from 2015.

Of the total number of people experiencing homelessness, the study found that 63 per cent of them were living completely without shelter.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to the PIT count, in 2015 the homeless population was 232 people. In 2018, that number grew to 286.

In 2021, the number grew even further, reaching 488 people.

Trending Now

The data gathered also shows an alarming rate of Indigenous people within the homeless population. The study found 75 per cent of individuals who responded were Indigenous.

“Seventy-five per cent of Regina’s homeless population identifies as Indigenous, compared to 10 per cent of Regina’s general population,” the study reads.

Story continues below advertisement

More info to come.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices