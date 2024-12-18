Regina homeless population up 255% since 2015

See more sharing options

It’s a number advocates say is extremely concerning.

There are currently 824 people in Regina who are homeless, according to the 2024 point-in-time homelessness count. It represents an increase of 255 per cent from 2015.

Of the total number of people experiencing homelessness, the study found that 63 per cent of them were living completely without shelter.

According to the PIT count, in 2015 the homeless population was 232 people. In 2018, that number grew to 286.

In 2021, the number grew even further, reaching 488 people.

The data gathered also shows an alarming rate of Indigenous people within the homeless population. The study found 75 per cent of individuals who responded were Indigenous.

“Seventy-five per cent of Regina’s homeless population identifies as Indigenous, compared to 10 per cent of Regina’s general population,” the study reads.

