Video link
Headline link
Canada

SaskPower opens Great Plains Power Station near Moose Jaw

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 17, 2024 6:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SaskPower opens Great Plains Power Station near Moose Jaw'
SaskPower opens Great Plains Power Station near Moose Jaw
WATCH: SaskPower's newest power plant is ready for generation. The Great Plains Power Station opened its doors Tuesday, after almost four years of construction.
SaskPower’s newest power plant is ready for generation.

The Great Plains Power Station opened its doors Tuesday, after almost four years of construction.

The province said it’s a welcome addition to keep Saskatchewan’s growing population supplied with electricity.

Global News’ Moosa Imran has more on how many homes this station will support, and what it looks like on the inside.

Check out the video at the top of the page for more.

