SaskPower opens Great Plains Power Station near Moose Jaw

SaskPower’s newest power plant is ready for generation.

The Great Plains Power Station opened its doors Tuesday, after almost four years of construction.

The province said it’s a welcome addition to keep Saskatchewan’s growing population supplied with electricity.

