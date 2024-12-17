Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

London Knights have acquired Washington Capitals prospect Cam Allen

By Mike Stubbs 980 CFPL
Posted December 17, 2024 8:48 pm
2 min read
Defenceman Cam Allen brings the puck across the London Knights blue line. View image in full screen
Cam Allen of the Guelph Storm. Photo by Luke Durda/OHL Images. Luke Durda / OHL Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The London Knights currently sit in first place in the overall Ontario Hockey League standings.

On Dec. 17, the Knights made that number one roster in the league even better.

London acquired 19-year old defenceman Cam Allen from the Guelph Storm for 17-year old defenceman Noah Jenken, two 2nd round draft picks, two 3rd round picks, two 4th round picks and a 5th round selection.

Allen is in his fourth year in the OHL and was the third overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, which was the draft that brought the Knights players like Denver Barkey, Easton Cowan and Oliver Bonk.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He was chosen by the Washington Capitals in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Allen was the captain of Team Canada for the 2023 Under-18 World Hockey Championship and helped Canada to win gold at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup alongside current new London teammates Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk. Allen was the captain of that team as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“Cam is a high-end defenceman in our league,” described Mark Hunter, Knights vice-president and general manager. “He’s played in the OHL for a long time and can bring more veteran presence to our back end. He’s a mobile, two-way player and we are excited to have Cam be a London Knight.

Trending Now

“With that said we are sad to see a young man in Noah go the other way, but it’s a good opportunity for him and we know he’ll do well in the future.”

Allen won the Emms Family Award as the OHL’s Rookie of the Year in 2021-22.

At the time of the trade Allen led the Storm in scoring with seven goals and 25 points in 27 games.

Allen is expected to make his London debut on Dec. 18 in Erie, Pa., against the Otters.

He will face his former team for the first time on Jan. 17 at Canada Life Place.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices