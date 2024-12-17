London Knights have acquired Washington Capitals prospect Cam Allen

Send this page to someone via email

The London Knights currently sit in first place in the overall Ontario Hockey League standings.

On Dec. 17, the Knights made that number one roster in the league even better.

London acquired 19-year old defenceman Cam Allen from the Guelph Storm for 17-year old defenceman Noah Jenken, two 2nd round draft picks, two 3rd round picks, two 4th round picks and a 5th round selection.

Allen is in his fourth year in the OHL and was the third overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, which was the draft that brought the Knights players like Denver Barkey, Easton Cowan and Oliver Bonk.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He was chosen by the Washington Capitals in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Allen was the captain of Team Canada for the 2023 Under-18 World Hockey Championship and helped Canada to win gold at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup alongside current new London teammates Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk. Allen was the captain of that team as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“Cam is a high-end defenceman in our league,” described Mark Hunter, Knights vice-president and general manager. “He’s played in the OHL for a long time and can bring more veteran presence to our back end. He’s a mobile, two-way player and we are excited to have Cam be a London Knight.

“With that said we are sad to see a young man in Noah go the other way, but it’s a good opportunity for him and we know he’ll do well in the future.”

Allen won the Emms Family Award as the OHL’s Rookie of the Year in 2021-22.

At the time of the trade Allen led the Storm in scoring with seven goals and 25 points in 27 games.

Allen is expected to make his London debut on Dec. 18 in Erie, Pa., against the Otters.

He will face his former team for the first time on Jan. 17 at Canada Life Place.