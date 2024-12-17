Surge in e-bike adoption brings higher speeds, concerns to Metro Vancouver bike lanes

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s bike paths and regulations may need some big changes, as British Columbians flock to adopt e-bikes and other micromobility devices, according to a UBC report.

The research, funded by a grant from TransLink, found that the proportion of e-bike riders on the road has jumped from 4.5 per cent in 2019 to 16.4 per cent. The use of electric scooters has also exploded, from 0.4 per cent to 4.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, the proportion of traditional bike riders fell from 91 to 74 per cent over the same period, but those riders are now moving slightly faster.

“Pathways are becoming faster and more motorized,” said Alex Bigazzi, an associate professor in civil engineering and planning at UBC who leads the REACT Lab in the faculty of applied science.

“We’re seeing not just more e-bikes, but also e-scooters, e-skateboards and even self-balancing unicycles. And they’re getting faster.”

Bigazzi said the average speed on multi-use paths and cycling facilities has increased by 11 per cent, with some electric devices hitting an average of 32 km/h, much faster than the usual 20 km/h pathway speed.

The researchers came to their conclusions based on observations at a dozen locations across seven Metro Vancouver municipalities.

The report concluded that the higher speeds can make many pedestrians feel uneasy, and could also contribute to a safety risk where pedestrians and bicycles or other micromobility devices interact.

The researchers say that suggests the need for changes to ensure bike paths remain both safe and accessible.

The report recommends rethinking cycle path design to separate faster-moving vehicles from pedestrians and to accommodate vehicles travelling up to 35 km/h. It also calls for the incorporation of physical design changes, including path width, to accommodate safe speeds and to allow for passing.

The authors further call for more public education about safety on shared paths.

The researchers also say B.C. may need to take another look at the Motor Vehicle Act to account for the growing number and variety of mobility devices.

The report suggests current motor-assisted speed limits (32 km/h for e-bikes and 24-25 km/h for electric scooters) may not align with how people are actually using the devices. Other devices, like self-balancing unicycles and electric skateboards, remain illegal but popular, highlighting a gap in regulation.