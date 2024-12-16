Menu

Crime

Winnipeg security guard nearly stabbed with pin off name tag, police say

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2024 9:55 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg security guard nearly stabbed with pin off name tag, police say - image View image in full screen
SDV
Winnipeg police say a local security guard had his glasses stomped on and was nearly stabbed with the pin off his own name tag on Sunday morning.

Police say security guards stopped a 20-year-old man from entering an area near York Avenue through the Skywalk on Carlton Street due to his “agitated behaviour.”

Investigators say the man was believed to be intoxicated and became aggressive when the guards asked him to leave.

A 51-year-old security guard tried to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect ripped off his glasses, stomped on them and tried to use the pin from the guard’s name tag to stab him.

Police say officers took the man into custody and paramedics treated the guard for minor injuries.

The man is now facing counts of assault and mischief.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

