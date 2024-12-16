Edmonton Elks lock up speedy Javon Leake

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks on Monday came to an agreement on a two-year contract extension to running back Javon Leake.

The deal will take Leake to the end of the 2026 CFL season.

Leake was signed by the Elks in February of this year as the team’s primary kick and punt returner.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Leake saw plenty of time on offence rushing for 661 yards and six touchdowns. Leake added 301 receiving yards and one touchdowns.

Leake recorded a season-high 169 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a Week 9 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Leake was clocked 35.8 KM/HR on his 51 yard touchdown in the 4th quarter of that game which is the fastest speed recorded in either the CFL or NFL since 2020.