Sports

Edmonton Elks lock up speedy Javon Leake

By Dave Campbell 880CHED
Posted December 16, 2024 9:10 pm
1 min read
Elks runnin back Javon Leake avoids a tackle against the Calgary Stameders during the 2024 Labour Day Classic. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks' Javon Leake (22) escapes a tackle by Calgary Stampeders' Ben Labrosse (29) during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Edmonton Elks on Monday came to an agreement on a two-year contract extension to running back Javon Leake.

The deal will take Leake to the end of the 2026 CFL season.

Leake was signed by the Elks in February of this year as the team’s primary kick and punt returner.

Leake saw plenty of time on offence rushing for 661 yards and six touchdowns. Leake added 301 receiving yards and one touchdowns.

Leake recorded a season-high 169 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a Week 9 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Leake was clocked 35.8 KM/HR on his 51 yard touchdown in the 4th quarter of that game which is the fastest speed recorded in either the CFL or NFL since 2020.

