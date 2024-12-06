Edmonton Elks re-sign Tre Ford, club says he has chance to ‘take the reins’ as starting QB

The Edmonton Elks have re-signed Canadian quarterback Tre Ford to an extension through the 2027 season and say the football club will give him the chance to become the team’s No. 1 quarterback.

“Today marks the beginning of Tre Ford’s opportunity to take the reins as the starting quarterback of this franchise,” Elks general manager Ed Hervey said in a news release issued Friday. “He has expressed the desire to compete for this opportunity since his arrival in Edmonton and will be given the chance to do so for the Green and Gold.

“We believe in his potential and are excited to see what he can become for this organization and city over the next three seasons.”

In his three years with the Elks, Ford has drawn praise for his athleticism and his electric style of play, particularly when it comes to evading tackles. However, the 26-year-old has had to battle for his opportunities as the club had veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson ahead of him on the depth chart most of last season, and Taylor Cornelius for two seasons prior.

“I’m very excited to sign an extension with the Edmonton Elks,” Ford said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get back in the locker room with the guys and work with all the new coaches.

Ford, who was selected eighth overall by the Elks in the 2022 CFL Draft, made four starts with Edmonton in 2024, putting together a 3-1 record in those games. He finished the season with 1,137 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns and only five interceptions during the 2024 season. He also accumulated 206 rushing yards.

In 2023, Ford started 10 games for the Elks, putting together a 4-6 record in those starts.

The Elks have not qualified for the CFL’s post-season since 2019.

The Elks have faced challenges on and off the field in recent years, highlighted by a 22-game home losing streak between 2019 and 2023, and a noticeable drop in attendance that saw the club close the upper bowl of Commonwealth Stadium to fans ahead of the 2024 season.

The announcement about Ford’s contract comes as the team undergoes a transformation in a number of key roles. Just four days after the Elks name Mark Kilam as the football team’s new head coach. Less than two weeks before that, Hervey was named the club’s new GM. Earlier this year, Chris Morris was hired as the Elks’ new president and CEO and Larry Thompson became the organization’s new owner in August.

The Elks have scheduled a news conference for Monday morning to speak to the media about Ford’s contract extension. Ford will be joined by Hervey and Kilam at the event at Commonwealth Stadium.