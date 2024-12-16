‘Please come forward,’ Burnaby hit-and-run victim urges driver

Send this page to someone via email

A 64-year-old Burnaby resident is pleading for the hit-and-run driver who struck her last week to turn themself in.

Maria Espedido has seven broken ribs, her liver and lungs are damaged, and her right arm is so severely fractured it required the insertion of a steel plate.

Last Wednesday, around 6:45 a.m., dashcam video captured images of Espedido being struck in the crosswalk at Burris and Canada Way in Burnaby. The driver then fled.

“If you are a good driver, you can stop and help me right away. But nothing, you run away like that,” she said from her hospital bed.

“I’m begging you, come forward, please come forward.”

Family and friends have started a GoFundMe for Espedido, who works as a care aide, as her options with ICBC are limited.

“She will be left with rationed benefits from ICBC, and if her injuries are lifelong and severe she will probably have to deal with ICBC for the rest of her life,” Lawyer John Rice said.

Burnaby RCMP are pleading for witnesses to come forward along with anyone who has additional dashcam video.