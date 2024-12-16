Menu

Crime

‘Please come forward,’ Burnaby hit-and-run victim urges driver

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted December 16, 2024 9:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Plea for driver to come forward after Burnaby hit-and-run'
Plea for driver to come forward after Burnaby hit-and-run
A woman is making a plea for the driver who hit her to come forward as she recovers in a hospital bed with serious injuries. As Catherine Urquhart reports, dashcam video of the hit-and-run is now being circulated. Warning: Details may be disturbing to some viewers.
A 64-year-old Burnaby resident is pleading for the hit-and-run driver who struck her last week to turn themself in.

Maria Espedido has seven broken ribs, her liver and lungs are damaged, and her right arm is so severely fractured it required the insertion of a steel plate.

Last Wednesday, around 6:45 a.m., dashcam video captured images of Espedido being struck in the crosswalk at Burris and Canada Way in Burnaby. The driver then fled.

Click to play video: 'No jail for Burnaby hit-and run driver who killed teen'
No jail for Burnaby hit-and run driver who killed teen

“If you are a good driver, you can stop and help me right away. But nothing, you run away like that,” she said from her hospital bed.

“I’m begging you, come forward, please come forward.”

Family and friends have started a GoFundMe for Espedido, who works as a care aide, as her options with ICBC are limited.

“She will be left with rationed benefits from ICBC, and if her injuries are lifelong and severe she will probably have to deal with ICBC for the rest of her life,” Lawyer John Rice said.

Burnaby RCMP are pleading for witnesses to come forward along with anyone who has additional dashcam video.

