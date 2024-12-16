2 Winnipeg schools closed Monday because of threats: police

Send this page to someone via email

Threats delivered via email prompted the closure of two Winnipeg schools on Monday.

In a news release, the Winnipeg Police Service confirmed Oak Park High School and Elmwood High School have been closed while police investigate.

An official with the Pembina Trails School Division told Global News the Oak Park High School closure was because of a bomb threat it received Sunday night.

The Winnipeg School Division did not provide details on the alleged threat made against Elmwood High School but said the school would be closed on Monday out of an abundance of caution.

Staff and students have been asked not to report to either school.