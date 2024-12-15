SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Tavares leads Maple Leafs over lowly Sabres

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2024 7:53 pm
2 min read
TORONTO – John Tavares scored twice as part of a second-period outburst and added an empty netter for his 14th career hat trick as the Toronto Maple Leafs battled back from a 3-1 deficit to pick up a 5-3 victory over Buffalo on Sunday that heaped more misery on the hapless Sabres.

Max Domi and Nick Robertson added a goal and an assist each for Toronto (19-10-2). Bobby McMann chipped in two assists.

Dennis Hildeby made 24 saves in his third career NHL start after being recalled from the American Hockey League with Anthony Stolarz out injured.

Jack Quinn, with two, and Alex Tuch replied for Buffalo (11-16-4), which led 2-0 and 3-1 with both teams playing the second half of a back-to-back. JJ Peterka had two assists.

Devon Levi stopped 36 shots for the Sabres, who fell to 0-7-3 over their last 10 games.

Buffalo hasn’t won since picking up a 4-2 road victory over the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 23.

TAKEAWAYS

Leafs: Stolarz was placed on injured reserve before the game. The 30-year-old goaltender appeared to suffer a right leg injury during Thursday’s 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Stolarz is eligible to return to the lineup Friday when the Leafs visit Buffalo.

Sabres: Quinn snapped a 16-game goal drought dating back to Oct. 26. A healthy scratch five straight contests entering Sunday, the 23-year-old forward’s only goal before suiting up at Scotiabank Arena was an empty netter Oct. 26 against the Detroit Red Wings.

KEY MOMENT

Toronto trailed 3-1 in the second period before Robertson made it 3-2. Tavares buried his first of the night 1:21 later and then added another — his 14th of the season — 70 seconds after that for a 4-3 lead as the Leafs scored three times in 2:31.

KEY STAT

Domi’s first goal of the season came in his 23rd appearance. The 29-year-old forward also missed seven contests with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Visit the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

Sabres: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. Dec. 15, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

