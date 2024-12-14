Saskatoon Blades’ Molendyk, four Saskatchewan players crack Canada’s World Junior roster

Send this page to someone via email

When Canada’s national junior team hits the ice for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Ottawa later this month, they’ll do so with a large contingent of Saskatchewan players on the roster.

Following their final game against a team of U Sports all-stars, Hockey Canada has made their cuts and announced their roster, which will go for gold in the nation’s capital.

Team Canada will include four players born in Saskatchewan with Spokane Chiefs captain Berkly Catton, Kelowna Rockets defenceman Caden Price, Lethbridge Hurricanes recent acquisition Brayden Yager and Calgary Hitmen two-way threat Tanner Howe all cracking the lineup.

As for Saskatoon Blades defenceman Tanner Molendyk, he’ll get a chance at redemption after making the team as an 18-year-old in 2023 but was forced to miss the entirety of the tournament after breaking his wrist in pre-tournament play.

The Nashville Predators top prospect has put up four goals and 21 points in 21 games for the Blades this season and is expected to serve in a top-four role for Team Canada.

Yager, who was moved from the Moose Jaw Warriors in a blockbuster deal last week, will also be back for a second tour of duty with Team Canada after the Saskatoon product scored five points in five games in Sweden, eventually falling in the quarter-finals to Team Czechia.

Fellow Saskatoon junior stars Catton and Price will be making their World Junior debuts, with the pair each being highly regarded prospects of the Seattle Kraken.

Howe, who hails from Prince Albert, will also be suiting up in his first World Juniors after the Pittsburgh Penguins prospect was traded from the Regina Pats to the Hitmen just weeks ago.

One Saskatchewan-born player in Saskatoon’s Riley Heidt will not be on the ice, however, as the Minnesota Wild prospect was one of five forward cuts by Team Canada brass.

Team Canada will play in a trio of pre-tournament games leading up to Boxing Day, which will see the host Canadians face-off against Team Finland at 6:30 pm CT.