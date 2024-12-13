Menu

Headline link
Lifestyle

Santa Claus is back in Saskatoon this holiday

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted December 13, 2024 5:18 pm
1 min read
Santa is visiting one of his favourite spots in Saskatoon, the Midtown Mall.

And while he’s been here since the opening, the last 19 years are fresh in his mind.

Global’s Nicole Healey catches up with the St. Nick in the video above, sharing what makes this visit so special.

