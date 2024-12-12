Canadian border officer almost hit by carjacking suspect at Blaine border

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian Border officer was nearly struck at the Blaine border crossing on Thursday afternoon when trying to stop a car.

Washington State Patrol said they were advised of a carjacking using a knife that happened at the border around 1:30 p.m.

Canadian Border Patrol officers following the car, stolen from B.C., southbound on Interstate 5 towards Bellingham.

In a statement, Trooper Brad Tulloch with Washington State Patrol, said the vehicle failed to stop for the Canadian Border Patrol cars as it entered Bellingham.

Washington State Patrol officers then took over the pursuit and tried to use stop sticks to halt the car but were not successful.

As the vehicle entered Skagit County, troopers said the car was swerving and driving erratically, and they were able to coordinate with Skagit County units to deploy stop sticks near the Bow Hill Rest Area.

A PIT maneuver brought the vehicle to a stop and with assistance from Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Canadian Border Patrol, the driver was taken into custody.

Troopers found a machete in the car, Tulloch said.

https://x.com/wspd7pio/status/1867348664433487902