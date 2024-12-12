Menu

Crime

Guns, drugs seized during raid of North Vancouver home across the street from school

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 12, 2024 7:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Five people arrested in North Vancouver drug bust'
Five people arrested in North Vancouver drug bust
Police in North Vancouver executed a search warrant resulting in a nearby school being put on "hold and secure." Troy Charles has the latest developments, including the troubling discovery investigators made in the home.
RCMP say they seized a “substantial” cache of drugs and weapons during a raid at a North Vancouver home in November.

Mounties said they’d been watching the home in the 900 block of Lynn Valley Road since September as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

When officers raided the home, they found a kilogram of heroin and 3.6 kg of synthetic cannabis, along with smaller quantities of methamphetamine, a fentanyl analogue and cocaine.

Click to play video: '4 arrested thousands of pills seized in large Burnaby drug bust'
4 arrested thousands of pills seized in large Burnaby drug bust

North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak said police also recovered a variety of stolen items.

“Some of the things we saw inside this house were property obtained by crime, so break-and-enters that occurred in Whistler, theft of products that were stolen from a Home Depot in Squamish were also at this residence,” he said.

“So it’s a crime hub for the individuals to come in and do their business here.”

Mounties also seized a sawed-off shotgun, three handguns and a rifle.

They also found two children inside the home.

Kaela Reid’s two children were attending school across the street when a “hold and secure” was implemented as a precaution during the raid.

“It’s not a great feeling. Very concerning and upsetting. I’m obviously happy nothing has happened up until this point,” she said.

Click to play video: 'RCMP provides details of largest drug superlab bust in Canadian history'
RCMP provides details of largest drug superlab bust in Canadian history

Police arrested five people during the raid, and have recommended charges against three of them.

But one neighbour, who asked not to be identified out of safety concerns, said the police action appears not to have deterred the home’s occupants.

“The day after the drug bust they were right back at ‘er,” the neighbour said.

“We seen about five or six people come and go.”

None of the suspects have been publicly identified.

