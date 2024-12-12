Man charged with assault in Burnaby golf club attack appears in court

A Surrey man charged with assault with a weapon over a shocking altercation on a Burnaby golf course appeared in court on Thursday.
Hyun Bin Eun, 44, declined to comment outside the Vancouver Provincial Court.
The incident, which was captured on video, happened on Oct. 12.
In the video, two men can be seen arguing next to a putting green, before one strikes the other with a golf club.
Burnaby RCMP said at the time that the suspect was intoxicated, and hit three men who all suffered minor injuries.
Eun has been ordered to stay away from the Burnaby Mountain Golf Course, and is due back in court in January.
