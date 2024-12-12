Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with assault in Burnaby golf club attack appears in court

By Simon Little & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted December 12, 2024 8:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey man charged in assault on golf course caught on video'
Surrey man charged in assault on golf course caught on video
A Surrey man has appeared in court on charges of assault with a weapon in connection with a shocking assault on a golf course caught on video. Kristen Robinson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Surrey man charged with assault with a weapon over a shocking altercation on a Burnaby golf course appeared in court on Thursday.

Hyun Bin Eun, 44, declined to comment outside the Vancouver Provincial Court.

The incident, which was captured on video, happened on Oct. 12.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In the video, two men can be seen arguing next to a putting green, before one strikes the other with a golf club.

Burnaby RCMP said at the time that the suspect was intoxicated, and hit three men who all suffered minor injuries.

Trending Now

Eun has been ordered to stay away from the Burnaby Mountain Golf Course, and is due back in court in January.

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

Sponsored content

AdChoices