Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Campaign of destruction’ sees dozens of Nanaimo vehicles damaged

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 12, 2024 1:28 pm
1 min read
Vehicle windows smashed in what Nanaimo RCMP called a "campaign of destruction" overnight. View image in full screen
Vehicle windows smashed in what Nanaimo RCMP called a "campaign of destruction" overnight. Nanaimo RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Dozens of vehicles were damaged overnight in Nanaimo, B.C., in what police are calling a “campaign of destruction.”

Mounties said the smashing spree, which began at some point Wednesday night, resulted in at least 42 complaints, ranging from flattened tires to smashed windows and broken side-view mirrors.

Click to play video: 'City of Nanaimo employee stabbed with needles in public park'
City of Nanaimo employee stabbed with needles in public park

The vandalism took place between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. All of the vehicles were parked on the street or in parkades or parking lots.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is very disturbing and has caused immense disruption and significant financial loss to many vehicle owners,” Nanaimo RCMP R/Const. Gary O’Brien said in a media release.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to police, nine vehicles had their driver’s side window shattered on Hartwell Road, possibly by a “small projectile.”

A map showing areas where vehicles were targeted with vandalism overnight in Nanaimo. View image in full screen
A map showing areas where vehicles were targeted with vandalism overnight in Nanaimo. Nanaimo RCMP
Trending Now

Other vandalism was reported to vehicles at Vancouver Island University and in the 6900 block of Island Highway north, 6600 block of Mary Ellen Drive, Garner Crescent, 400 block of Pine St, 3800 and 2500 block of Jingle Pot Road and 650 Terminal Ave.

Mounties said they had identified several vehicles of interest in the case.

Anyone who saw the vandals at work or has video recorded in the areas overnight is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices