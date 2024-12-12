‘Campaign of destruction’ sees dozens of Nanaimo vehicles damaged

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of vehicles were damaged overnight in Nanaimo, B.C., in what police are calling a “campaign of destruction.”

Mounties said the smashing spree, which began at some point Wednesday night, resulted in at least 42 complaints, ranging from flattened tires to smashed windows and broken side-view mirrors.

The vandalism took place between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. All of the vehicles were parked on the street or in parkades or parking lots.

“This is very disturbing and has caused immense disruption and significant financial loss to many vehicle owners,” Nanaimo RCMP R/Const. Gary O’Brien said in a media release.

According to police, nine vehicles had their driver’s side window shattered on Hartwell Road, possibly by a “small projectile.”

View image in full screen A map showing areas where vehicles were targeted with vandalism overnight in Nanaimo. Nanaimo RCMP

Other vandalism was reported to vehicles at Vancouver Island University and in the 6900 block of Island Highway north, 6600 block of Mary Ellen Drive, Garner Crescent, 400 block of Pine St, 3800 and 2500 block of Jingle Pot Road and 650 Terminal Ave.

Mounties said they had identified several vehicles of interest in the case.

Anyone who saw the vandals at work or has video recorded in the areas overnight is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.