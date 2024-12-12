Edmonton senior still enjoys skiing at 85 years old

Send this page to someone via email

Andy Elkerbout has been skiing since he was 20 years old.

“I came from a very flat country — Holland — so we never skied there,” he explained.

From then on it became a passion.

“Whatever you do in life it has to be a passion,” he said.

After he retired, he started working at the Edmonton area’s Sunridge Ski Area.

“I always say since I started here — I was 61 when I started here — this place saved my life, because I’m in good shape,” Elkerbout said.

He’s found joy in sharing his love of skiing — teaching kids at the hill and generations of his own family.

“I taught my children, my grandchildren and my great grandchildren,” Elkerbout said.

His family calls him an inspiration.

“It’s really inspiring to see someone so passionate about something and still trying his best, trying all the time to get out there,” his granddaughter Emily Soroka said.

Elkerbout comes to the Sunridge ski hill up to three times a week and has no plans to stop anytime soon.

“Health is wealth,” he said.

