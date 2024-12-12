Menu

Features

Edmonton senior still enjoys skiing at 85 years old

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted December 12, 2024 12:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton senior still skiing at 85 years old'
Edmonton senior still skiing at 85 years old
WATCH ABOVE: An Edmonton man is proving age is just a number. The senior has been skiing for decades, but also finds joy in sharing his passion with other generations. Nicole Stillger has his story.
Andy Elkerbout has been skiing since he was 20 years old.

“I came from a very flat country — Holland — so we never skied there,” he explained.

From then on it became a passion.

“Whatever you do in life it has to be a passion,” he said.

After he retired, he started working at the Edmonton area’s Sunridge Ski Area.

“I always say since I started here — I was 61 when I started here — this place saved my life, because I’m in good shape,” Elkerbout said.

He’s found joy in sharing his love of skiing — teaching kids at the hill and generations of his own family.

“I taught my children, my grandchildren and my great grandchildren,” Elkerbout said.

His family calls him an inspiration.

“It’s really inspiring to see someone so passionate about something and still trying his best, trying all the time to get out there,” his granddaughter Emily Soroka said.

Elkerbout comes to the Sunridge ski hill up to three times a week and has no plans to stop anytime soon.

“Health is wealth,” he said.

Watch the video at the top of this article to hear more from Elkerbout and his family.

