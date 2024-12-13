Warm weather clothing essentials for kids

When the snow starts to fall, that can be the little one’s cue to get the winter gear on. Get them cold-weather ready with all the essentials they need to get the most out of this festive season. From cute matching mitten and glove sets, to little luxe puffer coats, we’ve got it all and we’re not gatekeeping these adorable finds.
Beautifully and softly knitted, this faux fur beanie hat will be a staple winter accessory for your kid to enjoy the outdoor wintery fun.
This cloud-like quilted Mango jacket has a turtleneck design and large pockets, all while being long enough to keep toasty.
This Nike jacket is made from insulated fabric with a smooth, matte finish and will be your best friend this winter. The sleeves are lined with with extra fabric for maximum warmth and comfort.
Everyone needs a matching set and your little one will love this adorable koala hat mitten and gloves set. Made from thick fabric and super soft.
Forever a classic, these kids classic mini boots come in toddler and kid sizes so play time doesn’t have to end early for your little snow-lover. Made with sheepskin lining, super warm and comfortable on your feet.
Snuggle up in The Marat — a cloud-like jacket made from recycled nylon that keeps you warm and light, with cozy details like a snug hood and handy zip pockets.
If you’re looking for a standout piece, this metallic puffer comes in a light champagne hue and was made to totally turn heads.
Adorned with gold button detailing, this simple yet sleek hooded vest pairs well with any long-sleeve sweatshirt for those milder winter days.
Keep your little one looking undeniably dapper with Polo Ralph Lauren’s combed cotton cardigan, featuring classic button-front charm and an irresistibly soft touch.
This adorable snowsuit will keep your toddler warm and dry with its high-quality polyester fill, waterproof and windproof fabric, and easy zipper closure.
Need something a little more heavy-duty? This snowsuit features ThermaTech insulation, adjustable suspenders and boot gaiters to ensure a perfect fit and seal in warmth while keeping moisture out.
These wool socks come in a variety of festive winter designs and are extra thick to combat snow and slushy playtime.
Disposable Hand Warmers – $34.99
Kids Winter Thermal Top – $26.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Girls High-Waisted Fitted Trousers – $50
Kids Fleece Ski Face Mask – $21.99
Canada Goose Logan Down Parka – $895
