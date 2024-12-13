Warm weather clothing essentials for kids

Send this page to someone via email

When the snow starts to fall, that can be the little one’s cue to get the winter gear on. Get them cold-weather ready with all the essentials they need to get the most out of this festive season. From cute matching mitten and glove sets, to little luxe puffer coats, we’ve got it all and we’re not gatekeeping these adorable finds.

Kids Winter Knitted Pom Beanie Hat Beautifully and softly knitted, this faux fur beanie hat will be a staple winter accessory for your kid to enjoy the outdoor wintery fun. $23.99 on Amazon (was $25.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Mango Pocket Quilted Jacket This cloud-like quilted Mango jacket has a turtleneck design and large pockets, all while being long enough to keep toasty. $119.99 at Mango

Nike Sportswear Lightweight Synthetic Fill This Nike jacket is made from insulated fabric with a smooth, matte finish and will be your best friend this winter. The sleeves are lined with with extra fabric for maximum warmth and comfort. $110 at Nike

Beanie Hats Scarfs Gloves Set Everyone needs a matching set and your little one will love this adorable koala hat mitten and gloves set. Made from thick fabric and super soft. $29.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

UGG Classic Mini Boots Forever a classic, these kids classic mini boots come in toddler and kid sizes so play time doesn’t have to end early for your little snow-lover. Made with sheepskin lining, super warm and comfortable on your feet. $149.95 on Amazon

Moncler Marat Down Jacket Snuggle up in The Marat — a cloud-like jacket made from recycled nylon that keeps you warm and light, with cozy details like a snug hood and handy zip pockets. $1265 at Holt Renfrew

Metallic puffer jacket If you’re looking for a standout piece, this metallic puffer comes in a light champagne hue and was made to totally turn heads. $119.99 at Mango

Story continues below advertisement

Mango Quilted gilet with hood Adorned with gold button detailing, this simple yet sleek hooded vest pairs well with any long-sleeve sweatshirt for those milder winter days. $59.99 at Mango

More Recommendations 15 mini gifts that make a big impact

Polo Ralph Lauren Baby Boy's Combed Cotton Button-Front Cardigan Keep your little one looking undeniably dapper with Polo Ralph Lauren’s combed cotton cardigan, featuring classic button-front charm and an irresistibly soft touch. $86.00 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Waterproof Toddler Snowsuit This adorable snowsuit will keep your toddler warm and dry with its high-quality polyester fill, waterproof and windproof fabric, and easy zipper closure. $48.98 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Unisex Snowsuit Need something a little more heavy-duty? This snowsuit features ThermaTech insulation, adjustable suspenders and boot gaiters to ensure a perfect fit and seal in warmth while keeping moisture out. $37.06 on Amazon (was $52.24)

Kids Wool Socks These wool socks come in a variety of festive winter designs and are extra thick to combat snow and slushy playtime. $24.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Get weekly The Curator news Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides. Sign up for weekly The Curator newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Boys Snow Boots – $49.88

Disposable Hand Warmers – $34.99

Story continues below advertisement

Kids Winter Thermal Top – $26.99

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Girls High-Waisted Fitted Trousers – $50

Kids Fleece Ski Face Mask – $21.99

Canada Goose Logan Down Parka – $895

Thick Wool Beanie – $10.65