Freeze-thaw cycle creating slippery conditions for Calgarians

Send this page to someone via email

The recent freeze-thaw cycles have made for some slick and dangerous conditions, especially for one southwest Calgary man.

Jamie Smith said he was taking out the trash on Monday when he slipped on a patch of ice in the alley behind his Millrise home. He injured his right knee.

“I thought I was safe off to the side, but I didn’t quite get off the ice and just went boom,” Smith said.

“I mean, the ice is so thick out there, it’s like a bloody ice rink.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I mean, the ice is so thick out there, it's like a bloody ice rink."

The fall left him with a bruise on his right leg and a limp. He said he now has to take Tylenol for the pain.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Alberta Health Services told Global News that hospitals see hundreds of emergency fall-related visits over the winter months with injuries ranging from bruises to broken bones.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary EMS said paramedics respond to dozens of slip and fall calls during the winter months as well.

“Seniors and children may undergo more serious injury, but really it’s anyone that’s commuting and may not see that patch of ice — or that section may be covered by a small amount of snow,” said Adam Loria, a public education officer with Calgary EMS. “So really, anyone susceptible.”

To prevent slips and falls, EMS recommends wearing shoes with a good grip and ankle support, keeping your hands out of your pockets when you’re walking to catch yourself in case you fall, and taking your time when walking.

EMS also advises people to do their part to help those desperate for a better grip.

“Homeowners and business owners can help out by buying a type of salt-sand mixture (to) get more traction,” Loria said.