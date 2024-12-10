Menu

Calgary woman claims continuing care home responsible for husband’s ‘slow painful’ death

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted December 10, 2024 8:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘A slow painful death’: Calgary widow raises concerns about continuing care standards'
‘A slow painful death’: Calgary widow raises concerns about continuing care standards
‘A slow painful death’: Calgary widow raises concerns about continuing care standards
A Calgary widow is claiming negligence and lack of staff at a continuing care facility caused the death of her husband.

Christine Prosser says she filed multiple complaints with Alberta Health Services, concerned that not enough was being done to prevent her husband’s repeated falls.

“It was a death that did not have to happen” Prosser tells Global News.

Diagnosed with dementia, her husband Stan Prosser was admitted to the Carewest Colonel Belcher Senior’s Care Home.

“I have made so many complaints about the lack of care, the lack of consistency and nothing. Now my husband died a slow painful death through their negligence.”

Carewest replied to Global News’ request for comment saying:

” This incident has been reviewed internally and with Alberta Health, and we are following up on their recommendations. We’ve also reviewed the nurse call system at Colonel Belcher and added temporary staffing, including Health Care Aides and Licensed Practical Nurses.”

“Carewest uses person-centered care planning to address fall risks through individualized goals and interventions. At Colonel Belcher, we’ve implemented targeted interventions for residents who fall frequently.”

“We’ve met with the family to offer support and will remain available for any questions. To protect resident privacy, we are unable to provide further comment.”

Alberta Health Services did not respond to Global News’ request for comment by deadline, but in an email to Prosser, Alberta Health referenced increases in continuing care funding, noting it provides an average of 3.62 worked care hours per resident per day.

Sarah Offin has more details in the story above.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

