Sports

Since joining Regina Pat Canadians, Schultz fitting in seamlessly with older crowd

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted December 11, 2024 2:31 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Maddox Schultz thriving despite facing older competition'
Maddox Schultz thriving despite facing older competition
WATCH: Maddox Schultz has been a revelation this year for the Regina Pat Canadians, and he's doing so while going up against players that are 2-3 years his senior.
Maddox Schultz hasn’t missed a beat since making the jump from playing with the Under-15 Regina Pat Blues to the Under-18 Regina Pat Canadians.

In fact, the 14-year-old currently leads the Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League with 46 points in 23 games played.

That’s an impressive two points per game near the midway point of the season.

“I think it’s just my willingness to win,” Schultz said.  “I always want to win and I want what’s best for the team. So just playing in the D zone and making sure we get out of our end and taking a little bit more pride in that this year.”

While a increased focus on defensive improvement has been Schultz’s goal, it has not hampered the offensively talented forward from scoring goals.

He has lit the lamp 22 times on the year, which has helped the Pat Canadians to first place in the SMAAAHL with an 18-4-1 record.

“I think we just have so much depth and skill that it’s pretty unmatched in this league. We have some good young guys and we have some returning guys and they’re leading the way too,” Schultz said.

Schultz is eligible to apply next year for exceptional status, which if granted, would allow him to play in the WHL as a 15-year-old.

But regardless of whether or not it is granted, Schultz is expected to be a top two pick in the 2025 WHL Entry Draft.

“Next year if he goes the route of the WHL with exceptional status, he’ll do very well in that league,” Regina Pat Canadians head coach Ryan Hodgins said.

“Wherever Maddox goes next year, he will have a strong year. That’s just who he is.”

But for now, Schultz is focused on the present, and the next big test for the Pat Canadians will be the Circle K tournament at the end of December.

The tournament is a prestigious invite only showcase of the best under-18 teams from across North America.

“Just our team, I think we got a lot to show and there’s a lot of great teams there. Obviously Shattuck they won the tournament last year so I think they’ll be the team to beat, but I think we got a lot to show and I’m real excited for it,” said Schultz.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

