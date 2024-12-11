‘Scary’ scene after shooting over towing dispute during Montreal snow removal

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal officials are calling for calm after a man opened fire in an alleged dispute over towing during the city’s first snow-removal operation of the season Tuesday night.

Montreal police say the shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m. in the city’s east-end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood as a vehicle was being towed on Forsyth Street.

A conflict between a tow truck driver, a city parking employee and a man escalated before turning violent, according to police. At least one shot was fired toward two victims.

The alleged suspect, a 39-year-old man, was arrested at the scene. He is believed to be the owner of the vehicle that was going to be towed so snowplows could clear the road.

“He was first of all in his apartment. He came outside and, from the preliminary information we have, he fired at the people but nobody was injured,” Const. Antony Dorélas said.

Police say a rifle was also seized. While no injuries were reported, a 19-year-old city worker at the scene was treated for shock.

The alleged suspect has no known history of violence, according to police. He is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon and discharging a firearm.

City spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said the violent act was “unacceptable” and asked for the public to be patient during winter operations.

Manon Tremblay, who lives nearby, was asleep when the shooting occurred. It is “scary” to know a fight escalated over towing, she said.

“It’s your fault if you left it (the car) on the street,” she said, adding drivers should move their vehicles if there is snow removal underway.

The organization that oversees parking in the city said in a statement that one of its employees had been the victim of an assault and condemned this “act of extreme violence against one of our employees.” It is offering the necessary support to the employee as well as his colleagues.

The alleged suspect could face significant time behind bars, with a minimum prison sentence of 15 years, if he is charged and found guilty.

— with files from The Canadian Press