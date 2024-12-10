Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

8-year-old boy killed in collision between snowplow, SUV near Castlegar

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 10, 2024 3:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Child killed in West Kootenay snow plow crash on Highway 3'
Child killed in West Kootenay snow plow crash on Highway 3
A crash involving a snowplow in the West Kootenay has killed an 8-year-old boy. It happened Saturday morning on Highway 3, just outside of Castlegar. BC Highway Patrol says the weather was bad -- and the roads were icy.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

An eight-year-old boy was killed after a snowplow dump truck and a green Kia SUV collided on Dec. 7 just after 8 a.m. on Highway 3 outside of Castlegar.

The BC Highway Patrol said the boy who died was in the SUV with his five-year-old brother and the boys’ 44-year-old stepbrother, who was driving.

The stepfather and brother received minor injuries.

The family is from the Nelson area, Highway Patrol said.

A GoFundMe has identified the victim as Everest.

“Everest was a beautiful soul—so full of love, adventure, and kindness,” his aunt wrote on the GoFundMe. “He had an extraordinary gift for making everyone around him feel included and cherished, and his absence has left an immeasurable void in our hearts.”

Story continues below advertisement
Everest has been identified as the young boy who died in the collision near Castlegar on Dec. 7.
Everest has been identified as the young boy who died in the collision near Castlegar on Dec. 7. GoFundMe

The driver of the snowplow dump truck, a 65-year-old man from the Castlegar area, appeared to be unhurt.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Highway Patrol is now looking for witnesses and dashcam video to find out how the collision happened.

Click to play video: 'Friend remembers husband and father killed in tragic snowplow accident'
Friend remembers husband and father killed in tragic snowplow accident
Trending Now

A pedestrian, a 57-year-old man from Castlegar, was seriously injured when the Kia hit him after it spun away from the dump truck. He had stopped to assist the driver of another unrelated vehicle that drove into a ditch.

Story continues below advertisement

We are looking for dash camera video or people who may have seen the green Kia or the yellow snowplow dump truck in the moments leading up to the crash, Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said.

BC Highway Patrol has already spoken to multiple witnesses, but for obvious reasons we want to make sure we investigate thoroughly.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nelson BC Highway Patrol at 250-354-5180.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices