8-year-old boy killed in collision between snowplow, SUV near Castlegar

An eight-year-old boy was killed after a snowplow dump truck and a green Kia SUV collided on Dec. 7 just after 8 a.m. on Highway 3 outside of Castlegar.

The BC Highway Patrol said the boy who died was in the SUV with his five-year-old brother and the boys’ 44-year-old stepbrother, who was driving.

The stepfather and brother received minor injuries.

The family is from the Nelson area, Highway Patrol said.

A GoFundMe has identified the victim as Everest.

“Everest was a beautiful soul—so full of love, adventure, and kindness,” his aunt wrote on the GoFundMe. “He had an extraordinary gift for making everyone around him feel included and cherished, and his absence has left an immeasurable void in our hearts.”

The driver of the snowplow dump truck, a 65-year-old man from the Castlegar area, appeared to be unhurt.

Highway Patrol is now looking for witnesses and dashcam video to find out how the collision happened.

A pedestrian, a 57-year-old man from Castlegar, was seriously injured when the Kia hit him after it spun away from the dump truck. He had stopped to assist the driver of another unrelated vehicle that drove into a ditch.

We are looking for dash camera video or people who may have seen the green Kia or the yellow snowplow dump truck in the moments leading up to the crash, Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said.

BC Highway Patrol has already spoken to multiple witnesses, but for obvious reasons we want to make sure we investigate thoroughly.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nelson BC Highway Patrol at 250-354-5180.