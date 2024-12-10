Trump trolls Trudeau, calls him ‘governor’ of the ‘Great State of Canada’

Send this page to someone via email

Donald Trump appears to be taking a jab at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him “Governor Justin Trudeau” in a social media post on the president-elect’s Truth Social platform.

Trump shared the message in the early morning hours Tuesday, alluding to their dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Florida late last month, where the two discussed trade and tariffs between the neighbouring countries.

“It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada,” Trump wrote. “I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!”

Global News reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Trump’s comments come on the heels of a recent joke, in which he suggested Canada should become the 51st U.S. state.

He also said he plans to impose a 25-per cent tariff on Canada and Mexico unless they stem the flow of migrants and drugs, a move Trudeau has said would “be devastating for the Canadian economy.”

On Monday, Trudeau said Americans “are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive” and said he will retaliate if Trump goes ahead with them.

“Let’s not kid ourselves in any way, shape or form — 25 per cent tariffs on everything going to the United States would be devastating for the Canadian economy,” Trudeau said, speaking at an event put on by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.

“It would also, however, mean real hardship for Americans as well. Americans import 65 per cent of their crude oil from Canada, significant amounts of electricity. Just about all the natural gas exported from Canada goes to the United States. They rely on us for steel and aluminum. They rely on us for a range of agriculture imports. All of those things would get more expensive.”

Trudeau said his government is still mulling over “the right ways” to respond, referencing when Canada put billions of new duties in 2018 against the U.S. in a tit-for-tat response to new taxes on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Many of the U.S. products were chosen for their political rather than economic impact. For example, Canada imports just US$3 million worth of yogurt from the U.S. annually and most of it comes from one plant in Wisconsin, the home state of then-Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan. That product was hit with a 10-per cent duty.

“It was the fact that we put tariffs on bourbon and Harley-Davidsons and playing cards and Heinz ketchup and cherries and a number of other things that were very carefully targeted because they were politically impactful to the president’s party and colleagues,” Trudeau said.

He also said when Trump says things he means them, but the president-elect is trying to insert uncertainty and “a bit of chaos” into democracies.

“One of the most important things for us to do is not freak out, not to panic,” Trudeau said.

View image in full screen Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a fireside chat with the Halifax Chamber of Commerce in Halifax on Monday December 9, 2024. Riley Smith / The Canadian Press

When asked by a reporter Tuesday if she believes Trump is “trolling your government,” Canada’s Minister of Transport Anita Anand said she thinks “it doesn’t seem like Trump is taking Trudeau very seriously.”

“We are responsible for ensuring the sovereignty, the security, the protection, the well-being of Canada. That’s our focus. That should be everyone’s focus,” she said, adding that “the very first meeting the president[-elect] had with a G7 country was with Prime Minister Trudeau. That seems serious to me.”

Minister of Health Mark Holland told reporters in Ottawa Tuesday that it’s important the Canadian government “not react to every word because we don’t know the context,” adding that he believes Trump’s taunt toward Trudeau is an attempt at “levity” and that he’s sure “this is the context in which [Trump’s Truth Social comment] happened.”

“We are totally and utterly committed to working with [the Trump] administration, towards the benefit of both of our countries, and every word we say needs to be towards that end. Obviously that relationship is going to be challenging, as all relationships with every new administration [are] challenging, but we have to stay focused every moment, every minute, and not react to everything that’s being said, instead being relentlessly focused on Canadian interests and not parsing or dissecting every word.”

Trump previously said the planned tariffs will remain in place until both countries stop drugs — fentanyl in particular — and people from illegally crossing the borders.

— With files from Global News and The Associated Press