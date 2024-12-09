Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate after woman found in life-threatening condition on trail

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 9, 2024 6:17 pm
Calgary Police are investigating after a woman was sent to hospital in life threatening condition Monday morning after found along the Nose Creek pathway near the 1100 block of 32 Avenue N.E. View image in full screen
Calgary Police are investigating after a woman was sent to hospital in life threatening condition Monday morning after found along the Nose Creek pathway near the 1100 block of 32 Avenue N.E. Global News
Calgary police are making a plea for information from the public after a woman was discovered along a northeast pathway this morning in life-threatening condition.

Police said they got the call around 4 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, for a woman believed to be in medical distress who was found along the Nose Creek pathway, near the 1100 block of 32 Avenue N.E.

Officers could be seen blocking off several areas of the pathway and a statement from police said they were trying to determine if the scenes were related.

Calgary Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious along the Nose Creek pathway in N.E. Calgary this morning to give them a call after a woman was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition. View image in full screen
Calgary Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious along the Nose Creek pathway in N.E. Calgary this morning to give them a call after a woman was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition. Global News

Investigators are asking anyone who believes they may have seen any suspicious activity along the Nose Creek pathway early Monday morning to give them a call.

