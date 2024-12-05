Menu

Calgary police arrest suspect in high-profile arson, Bitcoin extortion investigation

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 5, 2024 1:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More details released by Calgary police following suspected arson in Hillhurst'
More details released by Calgary police following suspected arson in Hillhurst
WATCH: After a fire in Calgary's Hillhurst neighbourhood, several residents approached police saying threatening letters were recently placed on their doorstep. Elissa Carpenter has the story – Nov 21, 2024
Calgary police have arrested a man wanted on warrants in connection with a recent arson investigation in Calgary’s Hillhurst neighbourhood.

In a news release police say 21-year-old Finbar Hughes was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, four days after they issued a public plea for information on his whereabouts.

Several residents, of Calgary's Hillhurst neighbourhood say ransom notes asking for Bitcoin payments were left on the front steps of their homes. View image in full screen
Several residents, of Calgary’s Hillhurst neighbourhood say ransom notes asking for Bitcoin payments were left on the front steps of their homes. Provided to Global News

Investigators believe Hughes is responsible for attempting to burn down a house in the 1700 block of 8th Avenue N.W. shortly after 3 a.m. on Nov. 19 in an attempt to extort Bitcoin from the victims.

The Calgary Fire Department managed to quickly extinguish the fire with minor damage to the house.

The fire, which investigators believe was deliberately set, caused minor damage to the Hillhurst home. View image in full screen
The fire, which investigators believe was deliberately set, caused minor damage to the Hillhurst home. Global News

At the time, police said several residents of nearby properties reported they had received threatening letters, which were left on the front steps of their homes, asking for Bitcoin transfers.

They also said they were investigating whether the case was related to similar arson cases in Edmonton.

Calgary Police accuse 21-year-old Finbar Hughes of setting a house in the city's Hillhurst neighbourhood on fire in an attempt to extort a Bitcoin payment from the residents.
Calgary Police accuse 21-year-old Finbar Hughes of setting a house in the city’s Hillhurst neighbourhood on fire in an attempt to extort a Bitcoin payment from the residents. Photo supplied by Calgary Police

On Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, police released a photo of Hughes, asking the public for any information on his whereabouts.

He faces a number of charges including causing damage by fire to a dwelling, extortion and possession of an incendiary material to commit arson.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

