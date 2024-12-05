Calgary police arrest suspect in high-profile arson, Bitcoin extortion investigation

Calgary police have arrested a man wanted on warrants in connection with a recent arson investigation in Calgary’s Hillhurst neighbourhood.
In a news release police say 21-year-old Finbar Hughes was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, four days after they issued a public plea for information on his whereabouts.
Investigators believe Hughes is responsible for attempting to burn down a house in the 1700 block of 8th Avenue N.W. shortly after 3 a.m. on Nov. 19 in an attempt to extort Bitcoin from the victims.
The Calgary Fire Department managed to quickly extinguish the fire with minor damage to the house.
At the time, police said several residents of nearby properties reported they had received threatening letters, which were left on the front steps of their homes, asking for Bitcoin transfers.
Get daily National news
They also said they were investigating whether the case was related to similar arson cases in Edmonton.
On Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, police released a photo of Hughes, asking the public for any information on his whereabouts.
He faces a number of charges including causing damage by fire to a dwelling, extortion and possession of an incendiary material to commit arson.
- ‘Critical make or break time’: Calls intensify for Ottawa to end to postal strike
- ‘You’re always reacting’: Poll finds high number of Alberta nurses thinking of leaving profession
- Fog advisory issued for Calgary area, motorists warned of ‘near zero’ visibility
- Calgary police warn of porch pirates after returning stolen loot
Comments