Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Vancouver International Airport jet fuel workers issue strike notice

By Krista Sylvester Global News
Posted December 8, 2024 4:59 pm
1 min read
The union workers who transport jet fuel to the Vancouver International Airport could go on strike as early as Tuesday View image in full screen
The union workers who transport jet fuel to the Vancouver International Airport could go on strike as early as Tuesday. Canadian Press file photo
The workers responsible for transporting jet fuel to Vancouver International Airport have issued strike notice that would allow them to walk off the job Tuesday morning.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 502 workers are employed by SGS Canada. They’re responsible for transporting jet fuel from sea vessels to the Vancouver International Airport.

In a statement posted to the union website, the notice says, “Any strike action may affect the delivery of jet fuel to YVR.”

ILWU Canada president Rob Ashton told Global News that the union is frustrated that the employer hasn’t been communicating with them.

“The biggest challenge that we have right now is getting the employer back to the table. The employer chooses not to come to finalize the negotiations with this newly organized longshore workforce,” Ashton said, adding they believe the employer is dragging its heels in the hopes that the government steps in.

“We’ve seen this play out over the last year… where the government has shown and proven to federally regulated employers in this country, that they don’t need to bargain with the unions. That if the employer just sits back, the government will do the employers’ dirty work for them.”

At issue are wages, pensions and better severance packages, according to Ashton.

“To live comfortably in Vancouver, you need to earn a living wage of $27 an hour, but that just gets you to the bare minimum,” Ashton said, adding the employees want a pay increase. “Because currently, most of our workers have to work two jobs just to make ends meet.”

Ashton says the union hopes the employer will come back to the bargaining table.

“Without the employer at the table, there won’t be a deal.”

Global News has reached out to SGS Canada for comment.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

