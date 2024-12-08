Two people charged with first-degree murder in death of Edmonton security guard

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face murder charges in the death of an Edmonton security guard who was patrolling a downtown apartment building.

Police say Harshandeep Singh, 20, was unresponsive when he was located by officers responding to a report of a gunshot inside the building at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

He died later in hospital.

Police say in a news release that Evan Rain, 30, and Judith Saulteaux, 30, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in relation to Singh’s death.

They say they’ve released Singh’s name for an investigative purpose, as well as to alleviate public safety concerns.

Police say they do not believe anyone else was involved in Singh’s death and a weapon was recovered during the arrest.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

They say detectives continue to investigate what led up to the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2024.