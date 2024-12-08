Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two people charged with first-degree murder in death of Edmonton security guard

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2024 1:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Security guard dead following shooting in Edmonton apartment building'
Security guard dead following shooting in Edmonton apartment building
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a security guard following a shooting early Friday morning. The 20 year old was fatally injured in an apartment building in the central McDougall neighbourhood. The crime leaving one woman terrified for her life. Kabi Moulitharan explains.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people face murder charges in the death of an Edmonton security guard who was patrolling a downtown apartment building.

Police say Harshandeep Singh, 20, was unresponsive when he was located by officers responding to a report of a gunshot inside the building at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

He died later in hospital.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say in a news release that Evan Rain, 30, and Judith Saulteaux, 30, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in relation to Singh’s death.

They say they’ve released Singh’s name for an investigative purpose, as well as to alleviate public safety concerns.

Police say they do not believe anyone else was involved in Singh’s death and a weapon was recovered during the arrest.

Trending Now

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

They say detectives continue to investigate what led up to the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices