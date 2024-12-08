Saskatchewan experts offer tips for managing grief over the holidays

Send this page to someone via email

National Grief Awareness Week in Canada is Dec. 2nd to 8th and grief can be a complex issue to deal with.

But it can be even harder at the holidays.

“Holidays are a part of the grieving process,” said Terri Peterson, USask Clinical Supervisor & Counselling Team Leader.

“It’s not the same anymore. You miss the hugs, you miss the laughter, You miss the fact that there was 14 people around the table. Now there’s only 10,” said Linda Van De Vorst.

For families like the Van De Vorsts, Christmas can be a difficult time to celebrate when they are missing their son, daughter in law and two grandchildren.

“I find the holidays there’s always, you know, it’s almost like a cloud hanging over us in our family when we come and celebrate the holidays,” said Lou Van De Vorst.

Grief is a complex emotion that comes in waves and looks different for everyone.

“It comes in waves. It’s not easy. You could be up one moment and down another moment,” said Linda.

“I think for a lot of people there, they feel like they should grieve in a specific way,” said Peterson.

Peterson shared that the holidays can come with guilt for some people grieving as they struggle to feel joy following the loss of their loved one.

“I think sometimes to imagining that person, your daughter, your late husband, your sister and what they might want for you in this holiday time, can be helpful,” said Peterson.

The Van De Vorsts added that while they don’t feel guilty they will always feel the loss.

“I just feel terrible sadness. And it just doesn’t leave you. And I know each one of our kids has that sadness inside, too. They may not say it, but it’s there. It’s. Everyone feels it,” said Linda.

They added that if someone is going through something similar this holiday season to remember all the good of your lost loved one.

“Don’t be afraid to talk about your loved one. It’s so important to remember all the good things,” said Linda.