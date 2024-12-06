Suspect sentenced to life in prison in killing of Megan Gallagher

Send this page to someone via email

A man who plead guilty to second degree murder in the death of Megan Gallagher learned his fate in a Saskatoon courtroom on Friday.

Robert Thomas has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 18 years.

Thomas was originally charged with first degree murder but plead guilty to the lesser offence in October.

Gallagher, who was 30 when she was last seen alive on Sept. 19, 2020, had been missing for two years before her body was found in the South Saskatchewan River in September of 2022.

Police released an audio recording from Gallagher’s phone on May 5, 2021, in hopes of finding any clues on her whereabouts or any evidence in her homicide investigation.

The first arrest in relation to her case was made in June of 2022.

Saskatoon police started a four-day search on Sept. 29, 2022, that would be cut short after only one day when Gallagher’s remains were found.

John Wayne Sanderson and Jessica Badger have already been sentenced in this case after each pleading guilty to indignity to human remains – with Sanderson being given a jail sentence of 769 days and Badger being given conditional sentencing order for 729 days, followed by an 18-month probationary term.

Earnest Whitehead was charged with offering indignity to human remains after helping dispose of her body and was sentenced to two years and seven days in jail.

— with files from Brooke Kruger