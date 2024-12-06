Former Chilliwack MLA hospitalized after ‘serious medical emergency’: BC NDP

Send this page to someone via email

A former B.C. NDP MLA has been hospitalized following a “serious medical emergency.”

In a statement Friday, NDP provincial director Heather Stoutenburg said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack, was currently receiving medical care.

“We’re asking everyone to keep Dan in their thoughts and send him love and support,” Stoutenberg said.

“Dan’s family is asking for privacy as many are travelling from afar to be with him. We do not know any further information at this time.”

Coulter is the former MLA for Chilliwack and the incoming provincial director of the BC NDP.

The revelation comes just one day after the NDP announced that Grace Lore, Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA and minister of children and family development, had been diagnosed with cancer.

Lore has stepped away from her portfolio to focus on treatment but is not resigning as an MLA.

The NDP won 47 seats in the October provincial election, the bare minimum to command confidence of the house.

The legislature is not scheduled to sit again until February.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said Coulter is the MLA for Chilliwack. In fact, he is the former MLA for the riding.