Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Security guard dead after gunshot heard in Edmonton apartment building: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 6, 2024 1:38 pm
1 min read
In a news release issued on Dec. 6, 2024, Edmonton police said officers were called to a building in the area of 106th Street and 107th Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. after someone reported hearing a gunshot. View image in full screen
In a news release issued on Dec. 6, 2024, Edmonton police said officers were called to a building in the area of 106th Street and 107th Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. after someone reported hearing a gunshot. Kabi Moulitharan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Homicide detectives are investigating after a security guard was found in the stairwell of a central Edmonton apartment building early Friday before later being pronounced dead.

In a news release, police said officers were called to a building in the area of 106th Street and 107th Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. after someone reported hearing a gunshot.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old security guard. Police said he was unresponsive but lifesaving efforts were made before paramedics took him to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Police vehicles could still be seen outside the building late Friday morning and police tape surrounded the apartment building.

  • In a news release issued on Dec. 6, 2024, Edmonton police said officers were called to a building in the area of 106th Street and 107th Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. after someone reported hearing a gunshot.
Trending Now

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police say overall crime rate down, but violent crime trending up'
Edmonton police say overall crime rate down, but violent crime trending up
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices