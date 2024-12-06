Security guard dead after gunshot heard in Edmonton apartment building: police

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives are investigating after a security guard was found in the stairwell of a central Edmonton apartment building early Friday before later being pronounced dead.

In a news release, police said officers were called to a building in the area of 106th Street and 107th Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. after someone reported hearing a gunshot.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old security guard. Police said he was unresponsive but lifesaving efforts were made before paramedics took him to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Police vehicles could still be seen outside the building late Friday morning and police tape surrounded the apartment building.

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.