Sports

Roughriders sign quarterback Trevor Harris to one-year contract extension

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2024 11:15 am
1 min read
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) throws against the Edmonton Elks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) throws against the Edmonton Elks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed quarterback Trevor Harris to a one-year contract extension, the CFL club announced Friday.

Harris was a West Division All-Star last season. He completed 72.4 per cent of his passes — setting a franchise single-season record for accuracy — for 3,264 yards and 20 touchdowns, despite missing six games with a knee injury.

He started the West Division semifinal and final, throwing for 562 yards over those two games.

Harris played five games for the Riders in 2023, completing 104 passes for 1,274 yards and six touchdowns.

He has passed for 33,148 career yards, 2,749 completions and 180 touchdowns over 12 seasons with Toronto, Ottawa, Edmonton, Montreal and Saskatchewan His career completion percentage of 70.74 per cent is second-best in CFL history.

Harris is a two-time Grey Cup Champion, with Toronto (2012) and Ottawa (2016). He was an East Division All-Star in 2016.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

