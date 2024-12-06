Menu

Canada

Purolator, UPS pause shipments amid backlog from Canada Post strike

By Christopher Reynolds The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2024 7:35 am
1 min read
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.

Purolator said in an email that severe weather and a surge in package volumes prompted it to freeze service for some partners, citing the need to “prioritize critical shipments.”

Couriers such as eShipper, which act as middlemen between smaller e-commerce businesses and large carriers, are among the companies temporarily barred from shipping with Purolator and UPS.

Click to play video: 'Breaking down the financial impacts of the Canada Post strike'
Breaking down the financial impacts of the Canada Post strike
A notice sent from eShipper to clients and obtained by The Canadian Press says “no shipments will be processed or moved by these carriers” for 48 hours, starting Wednesday.

Montreal-based cookie maker Félix & Norton’s chief operating officer Simon Paquin says the cargo halt and broader postal strike fallout could cost the company its “whole holiday season.”

Canada Post said Thursday it was reviewing new counter-proposals submitted by the union representing more than 55,000 postal employees, who walked off the job three weeks ago.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

