Recipe: Grilled beet and burrata salad 

Grilled Beet & Burrata Salad
Ingredients: yield 1 portion
- 85g Greens Mix
- 15g Belgian Endive Leaves
- 60g Burrata
- 20g Dill Crème Fraiche
- 120g Grilled Roasted Beets (Red and Golden)
- 30ml White Balsamic Vinaigrette
- 15g Roasted Hazelnuts
- 5 Slices Compressed Apples (Or Fresh)
- 1tsp Chervil Powder
- 5g Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Salt TT
Instructions:
- On a large round plate, place dill crème fraiche and spread out in the center.
- Place your burrata in the middle of the crème fraiche
- Dress greens and endive with half of the dressing in a small mixing bowl and plate around the burrata
- Dress beets with the other half of the dressing and place on top of the greens
- Garnish with your compressed apple and hazelnut.
- Sprinkle your chervil powder over the burrata and finish with olive oil.
Part 2: Dill Crème Fraiche
Ingredients: yield 500ml
- 125g Buttermilk
- 350g 36% Whipping Cream
- 2g Salt
- 3g Chopped Dill
- 5g Lemon Juice
Instructions:
- In a mason jar, combine buttermilk and whipping cream. Cover the mouth of the jar with cheesecloth and secure with a rubber band. Leave at room temperature for 3-4 days until it thickens and turns into crème fraiche. Refrigerate overnight. (Skip this step if substituting with store-bought crème fraiche.)
- Add chopped dill, salt and lemon juice. Stir to combine.
Part 3: Caramelized Shallot Vinaigrette
Ingredients: yield 1.5L
- 300g white balsamic vinegar
- 50g apple cider vinegar
- 15g confit garlic
- 385g caramelized shallot
- 30g smooth Dijon mustard
- 110g honey
- 3g ground white pepper
- 3g ground black pepper
- 25g lemon juice
- 175g extra virgin olive oil
- 275g grapeseed oil
- 100g cold water (as needed)
Instructions:
- Place all ingredients except oils in a blender. Blend until smooth.
- While blender is going, turn to low speed and slowly stream in grapeseed and olive oil to form an emulsion.
- Adjust with cold water for desired consistency
Part 4: Compressed Apples
Ingredients: yield 250g
- 2 Granny Smith Apples
- 75ml Verjus
- 75ml Water
- 30g Honey
Instructions:
- Peel, core and slice apples into 1/8” thick slices.
- Place sliced apples and remaining ingredients in a vacuum seal bag and compress at 100%
- If you do not have a vacuum sealer, heat up verjus, water and honey. Pour over apples and let sit until they cool.
Part 5: Roasted Beets
Ingredients: yield 2.5kg
- 1.5kg Large Red Beets
- 1.5kg Large Gold Beets
- 20ml Grapeseed Oil
- 1tsp Salt
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400F
- Wash and scrub the beets. Pat dry and lightly coat with oil and season with salt.
- In a roasting pan set with a rack, place the beets on top of the rack and cover with tin foil.
- Roast according to the size of the beets around 40-45 minutes until there is slight resistance from a small knife or cake tester in the center.
- While hot, take a clean kitchen towel or cloth and remove all the skin. Rinse and cut off the root and top of the beets.
- Allow to cool completely in the fridge
- Once cool, cut into wedges/portions and lightly drizzle with salt and oil.
- On a hot grill, using the outer edges of the grill, cook beet slices until char marks appear on both sides 30-40 seconds on either side and cook through. Cool again completely.
Part 6: Chervil Powder
Ingredients: yield 150ml
- 200g Chervil Stems
Instructions:
- Place in dehydrator at 160F for 12 hours or until completely dry
- Blend in spice grinder until fine powder
- Sift out larger pieces and discard
