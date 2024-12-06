Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis to remember Polytechnique massacre with vigil

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis is remembering the 35th anniversary of the École Polytechnique massacre and the lives lost to femicide.

The massacre happened on Dec. 6, 1989, when 14 women were killed by 25-year-old Marc Lepine at Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal.

The local women’s group is hosting an in-person vigil at 12 p.m. on Friday.

The rates of domestic partner violence in Guelph and Wellington County have remained the same as in 2023.

However, Cindy McMann, public educator for GWWC, said there’s been a slow upward trend this year.

“I think one of the reasons that why we’re seeing more reports of intimate partner violence is actually good in that people are feeling more free to talk about it,” McMann said.

Story continues below advertisement

According to McMann, the reported numbers are a good sign.

In news release on Nov. 27, the organization said 62 people were killed in Ontario last year as a result of domestic violence.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A motion was passed by city council in Guelph last year to declare intimate partner violence as an epidemic. It was an acknowledgement from Guelph, as well as other regions across Ontario, of the impacts gender-based violence is having on the well-being of communities.

McMann said people are more aware that there are supports around intimate partner violence and less likely to “sweep it under the rug” and recognize that abuse is more of an issue.

And even if you aren’t a victim of intimate partner violence, she said it’s important to stay educated.

“Educating yourself about what to say so that you can check in on the people in your lie and take care of them, in a way that’s really going to support them, I think that’s a fantastic step one,” she said.

She said victims should also know they aren’t alone and to seek support.

The event will be an in-person outdoor gathering, so you’re encouraged to dress warm and wear to show support for survivors of gender-based violence.

Story continues below advertisement

McMann said the vigil won’t be any different from last year.

“We have found that folks really just appreciate a moment to just get together and reflect and take a pause from their day and just feel whatever they’re feeling about these rising rates of violence” she said.

Ward 6 Coun. Dominque O’Rourke will be in attendance to speak, and there will be a candlelight vigil plus a moment of silence.

For those who can’t attend, the event will be livestreamed on the organization’s Facebook page.