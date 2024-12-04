Menu

Crime

Police deploy ‘bait packages’ to catch New Westminster porch pirates

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 4, 2024 4:27 pm
1 min read
WATCH: Canadians have embraced online shopping for the holidays. But with precious parcels being left at peoples' doors, what is the best way to protect those packages? A new survey shows 'porch pirate thefts' are on the rise this year. But as Felicia Parrillo reports, there are ways to avoid having the Grinch steal Christmas or holiday gifts. – Dec 5, 2023
Grinches, Scrooges and all other manner of holiday scoundrels are being put on notice in New Westminster, where police have unveiled plans to crack down on so-called “porch pirates.”

The New Westminster Police Department is targeting parcel theft this month by deploying numerous “bait packages” throughout the city.

“They are designed to be able to track the package and ultimately identify the person who took it, so if you steal a bait package, we are ready: you are going to meet us,” said NWPD Sgt. Andrew Leaver.

“These will be strategic locations, in partnership and consent with homeowners, and the intention of these is to deter would-be porch pirates from taking packages from people’s porches, mailboxes, lobbies, front doors.”

Leaver said the bait packages are designed to look like a variety of normal parcels, and will come in a variety of forms including boxes, tubes and bags.

Police are also using crime data to target potential parcel theft hotspots.

Package theft is a problem year-round, but Leaver said the surge in parcel deliveries during the holiday season increases the number of opportunities for would-be thieves.

Police are encouraging people who are expecting deliveries to take any precautions they can.

Those include using in-store pickup, having a package shipped to a secure pickup location, or asking a neighbour to collect a package when it’s delivered.

“We don’t want to see anyone’s season ruined by a porch pirate,” he said.

